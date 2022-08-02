Over 150 South Florida Animals Traveling to Northeast U.S. for Adoption Opportunities

Over 150 cats will be traveling across the United States on Tuesday for the chance of a lifetime: the chance to find a forever home.

The furry felines will be making the trip from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to shelters in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in an attempt to move them from overpopulated shelters in South Florida.

"It's not fair for kittens to sit in our shelter, so it's good to get a chance to get them into homes," said Brianna Novy from the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, one of the organizations taking part in the event.

The trips, part of a combined effort between NBCUniversal's Clear the Shelters campaign and organizations like the Greater Good Charities, will airlift around 200 at-risk animals.

The airlifts will focus on vulnerable pets, like asymptomatic heartworm positive shelter dogs, homeless cats and large dogs.