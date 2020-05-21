Over 1,700 COVID-19 Tests in Florida Damaged in Transit, Will Need to be Retested: State

What to Know Florida's Department of Health announced Wednesday that 1,702 tests collected at drive-thru and walk-ups sites in May across the state

Over 1,700 Florida residents will need to be retested after their initial tests for the coronavirus were damaged in transit.

The state’s Department of Health announced Wednesday that 1,702 tests collected at drive-thru and walk-ups sites in May across the state were damaged and said that those people will be contacted about a retest.

State officials added those individuals would be prioritized for retesting at the site where they were originally tested.

More than 90,000 tests have been administered across the state in May according to the state, part of the over 196,000 tests that have been given across Florida since the pandemic began.

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 47,471, according to figures released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health. With 44 new deaths related to the virus confirmed, the state's total rose to 2,096.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 16,034, still about 35 percent of the state's total. Broward County had 6,407 COVID-19 cases.