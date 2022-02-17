Broward

Over $1B in Cocaine, Marijuana Being Offloaded at Port Everglades Thursday

The drugs were seized during multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea

Coast Guard officials offloaded a massive amount of drugs Thursday at Port Everglades worth over $1 billion.

The Coast Guard Cutter James dropped off the 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana during an event at the Broward County port.

The drugs were seized during multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

In total, the drugs had an estimated street value of approximately $1.06 billion.

This article tagged under:

BrowardU.S. Coast GuardPort Everglades
