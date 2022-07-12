Over 20 Migrants Come Ashore Tuesday Near Key Biscayne Marina

Over 20 migrants came ashore early Tuesday morning near a marina in Key Biscayne.

The migrants reportedly landed around 5 a.m. near the Crandon Park Marina, located at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.

Officials confirmed to NBC 6 News that 24 migrants came ashore.

Border Patrol officials have not confirmed what country of origin the migrants are from or their conditions at this time.

