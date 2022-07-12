Miami-Dade

Over 20 Migrants Come Ashore Tuesday Near Key Biscayne Marina

Officials confirmed to NBC 6 News that 24 migrants came ashore

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Over 20 migrants came ashore early Tuesday morning near a marina in Key Biscayne.

The migrants reportedly landed around 5 a.m. near the Crandon Park Marina, located at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.

Border Patrol officials have not confirmed what country of origin the migrants are from or their conditions at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeKey Biscaynemigrants ashore
