Over 20 Migrants From Cuba Come Ashore Near Key Biscayne Marina

Over 20 migrants from Cuba came ashore early Tuesday morning near a marina in Key Biscayne.

The migrants reportedly landed around 5 a.m. near the Crandon Park Marina, located at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.

Officials confirmed to NBC 6 News that as many as 24 migrants came ashore.

Border Patrol officials confirmed the migrants came from Cuba, with one man telling NBC 6 that he was from Cardenas and had family in Miami.

