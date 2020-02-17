Broward County

Over 211 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Fort Lauderdale’s Waterways: Report

The city’s aging sewer pipes broke six times in December and spewed 126.9 million gallons of sewage

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Fort Lauderdale officials say 211.6 million gallons of sewage has spilled into Fort Lauderdale waterways in the past few months.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that’s enough to fill 320 Olympic-sized pools.

The city’s aging sewer pipes broke six times in December and spewed 126.9 million gallons of sewage — ranking as one of South Florida’s biggest spills ever. The spills fouled the Tarpon River, the Himmarshee Canal and streets in three neighborhoods.

Local

News You Should Know 5 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Good News For Florida’s Manatees, Americans Evacuated After Coronavirus Scare

Presidents Day 51 mins ago

What’s Open and Closed for Presidents’ Day in South Florida

According to what officials told the state Department of Environmental Protection, 79.3 million gallons spilled into George English Lake over a 10-day period that began Jan. 30 and ended Feb. 8. Then an additional 5.4 million gallons flooded streets near park right across from a popular mall.

In recent weeks, crews also have rushed to fix another string of water main breaks, forcing the city to warn residents to boil their tap water before drinking, brushing their teeth or washing dishes.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us