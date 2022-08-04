Florida

Over 30 Cuban Migrants Taken Into Custody at Separate Locations in Florida Keys

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Over 30 Cuban migrants were taken into custody Thursday after landing at four different locations across the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol responded to three locations - Long Key, Marathon and Stock Island - and reportedly were searching for more migrants that may have landed in Ballast Key, located west of Key West.

31 migrants were taken into custody. Officials have not released any details on the conditions or identity of the migrants.

