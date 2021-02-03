decision 2022

Over 30 Florida Counties Agree to Provide Spanish-Language Ballots

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Monday approved the settlement between the county election supervisors and Latino advocacy groups who complained the counties were in violation of the Voting Rights Act

By Associated Press

In this March 1, 2020, file photo, voters prepare their ballots in voting booths during early voting for the California presidential primary election at an LA County "vote center" in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

As part of a lawsuit settlement, 31 Florida counties have agreed to provide Spanish-language elections ballots and other materials in Spanish.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Monday approved the settlement between the county election supervisors and Latino advocacy groups who complained the counties were in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Under the terms of the settlement, the counties must have Spanish-language ballots, have Spanish-language polling place materials, provide vote-by-mail ballot request forms in Spanish, have a hotline to help Spanish speakers and provide a Spanish-language translation of the elections supervisor's website.

The counties involved in the settlement are Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Leon, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Pasco, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Taylor, and Wakulla.

