Over 55,400 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,447

More than 1,000 virus-related deaths in Miami-Dade and Broward

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by over 900 Saturday, as the state reported more than 30 new virus-related deaths.

With 927 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 55,424, according to figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 34 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,447.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 17,826, 185 more than were reported Friday. The county's virus-related deaths rose by 15, to 700.

In Broward County there were 7,067 COVID-19 cases reported and five new deaths, raising the total to 313.

Palm Beach County had 5,898 cases and 337 deaths, two more than were reported Friday.

Monroe County had 108 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 995,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.6. More than 10,000 hospitalizations have been reported in Florida to-date.

