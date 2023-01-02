Over 60 People Rescued After Central Florida Amusement Ride Loses Power

Guests dealt with a scary situation this past weekend when they were evacuated from a 400-foot tall amusement ride at a theme park near Orlando after it lost power.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place Saturday at The Wheel located at ICON Park. Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 of the 30 ride capsules had guests in them with over 60 people needing to be evacuated.

“The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” ICON Park wrote in a statement.

OCFR said it took several hours to fix the ride and allow the wheel to return so guests could exit at ground level.

ICON Park is the same location where 14-year-old Tyre Simpson died in the spring of 2022 after falling from the Orlando Free Fall drop ride.