coronavirus

Over 700 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Florida as State Death Toll Reaches 2,451

Miami-Dade and Broward combine for more than 25,000 cases

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by over 700 Sunday, as the state reported four new virus-related deaths.

With 739 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 56,163, according to figures released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

An additional four deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,451.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 53 mins ago

Miami-Dade Beach Reopenings Delayed After Curfew Installed

Child Care 1 hour ago

Parents Hoping to Get Back to Work Face a Child Care Crisis

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 18,000, 174 more than were reported Saturday. In Broward County 56 new cases brought the total to 7,123.

Palm Beach County had 5,996 cases, while Monroe County had 108.

Miami remains by far the most affected city in Florida, with 10,935 cases. It is followed by Hialeah with 2,379 and Fort Lauderdale with 1,628.

Statewide, more than 1,000,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.6. More than 10,100 hospitalizations have been reported in Florida to-date.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

After a night of protestors clashing with police in downtown Miami that included burned police cars and damage to shops in some areas, Miami-Dade County announced the delaying of beach reopenings that were scheduled for Monday.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the decision late Sunday morning, adding the delay would continue until a curfew that was put into place Saturday night was lifted.

Beaches were scheduled to be reopened in the county after months of closures due to the pandemic, coming one week after Broward County reopened their beaches following closures dating back to the middle of March.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us