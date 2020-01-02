Florida

Over a Dozen Cars Shot Along Highways With No Injuries: Sheriff

News outlets quote the Volusia County Sheriff's Office as saying the damage appears to been caused by a BB or pellet gun.

Over a dozen cars were shot at while driving along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 in Central Florida, authorities say.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports at least 13 cars were struck during the New Year's Day incident that spanned two counties.

No injuries were reported and the damage by the Wednesday shootings appears to have been caused by a BB or pellet gun, according a statement by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicles hit in the Wednesday shooting were near Deltona, DeLand and Daytona Beach, news outlets report, citing the sheriff's office. Witness accounts of the suspect vehicle vary.

An investigation is ongoing.

