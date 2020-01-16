Miami Beach

Over Half Dozen Workers Affected by Carbon Monoxide Leak at South Beach Hotel

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Shore Club, located at 1901 Collins Avenue, where Fire Rescue crews say a call came in

WTVJ-TV

Over a half dozen people were treated after a carbon monoxide leak broke out Thursday morning at a hotel in Miami Beach.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Shore Club, located at 1901 Collins Avenue, where Fire Rescue crews say a call came in of the leak taking place in the kitchen area.

Several workers suffered as a result of the leak with four people being taken to Mercy Hospital and four others treated at the scene.

Officials did not release any additional information about how the leak took place.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
