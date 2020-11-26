Overnight Fire Brakes Out Inside Lauderdale Lakes Apartment

An early Thanksgiving morning fire inside an apartment left seven people without a place to live in Lauderdale Lakes.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene near the 2500 block of Northwest 49th Avenue just after 1 a.m., with the fire breaking out inside an apartment located on the first floor.

Broward Fire Rescue crews say the fire started in a bedroom and a total of seven people, including four children, were displaced as a result. Investigators have not released additional information on the fire at this time.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting those affected at this time.