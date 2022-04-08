Frustration Over Flight Delays, Cancellations at South Florida Airports

Many travelers at South Florida airports are preparing for their flights to be delayed and even canceled Friday as mass delays and cancellations are frustrating flyers.

At Miami International Airport, a total of 9 flights have been canceled as of Friday morning. A total of 17 other flights were delayed. Fort Lauderdale is seeing 16 flight cancellations and at least 30 delays.

Yesterday, MIA saw more than 400 delays and 30 cancellations, and FLL had 371 delays and 65 cancellations. These numbers are part of a worldwide issue with flights this morning.

A woman named Sheila Santiago says she’s been in lines for hours and nobody is giving her a clear answer as to what’s going on.

“What haven’t I gone through?" says Santiago. "We started in Orlando, and we’ve been canceled, missed flights, ran through the airport for about a mile, still missed a flight, got on a plane, they canceled the flight, and I’ve been on endless lines.”

These cancellations are nothing new after airlines canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights just last weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

Airport officials said the main cause was thunderstorms in central Florida expected to be approaching the South Florida area on Saturday night.

"They’re just saying that we’ll rebook you guys for the next available flight and they booked us for tomorrow," said Julie Yefremov, whose flight from Miami to Cancun, Mexico was canceled last weekend.

A spokesperson for Miami International Airport told NBC 6 travelers should check with their airline throughout the evening Saturday to check on the status of their flight.