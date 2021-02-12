Overtown Installation Celebrates National Black Love Day

While the focus has been on Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, there is another holiday worth celebrating just the day before.

Feb. 13 is National Black Love Day, which has been celebrated since 1993 when it was founded by Ayo Handy Kendi.

“It’s just a day to kind of encourage and uplift the Black diaspora," said teacher Simone Russell. "Love between us can be soft, can be tender. We’re portrayed a lot in popular culture in these toxic, rough, very trial and tribulation-ridden relationships. It’s okay to have a day that celebrates the tenderness of who we are as a people and the relationships that we have with each other."

Russell is also the creative director for historical art installations ahead of an exhibit this weekend at the Copper Door Bed and Breakfast in Overtown. The Copper Door is a boutique hotel that will offer a tour and mini photoshoot session on February 13 and 14.

“So we have set up one of the guest rooms with all of the homage to Black culture, so we have this backdrop, themes, African fabrics, pictures and images of Africa, and kings and queens,” Russell said.

It costs $85 and you can get more information at: https://calendly.com/cultrcreativ/bhm