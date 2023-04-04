Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causes Ramp Closure, Massive Delays on Gratigny Parkway

An overturned tractor-trailer on a busy Miami-Dade roadway Tuesday morning caused the ramp to an expressway to be closed and massive delays during the morning rush hour.

Chopper footage showed the scene, which took place just before 6 a.m. on the eastbound ramp to the Gratigny Parkway from the Palmetto Expressway.

No injuries were reported.

The ramp remained closed for the morning rush hour as crews worked to remove the damage from that area.