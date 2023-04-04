First Alert Traffic

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causes Ramp Closure, Massive Delays on Gratigny Parkway

The ramp remained closed for the morning rush hour as crews worked to remove the damage from that area.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An overturned tractor-trailer on a busy Miami-Dade roadway Tuesday morning caused the ramp to an expressway to be closed and massive delays during the morning rush hour.

Chopper footage showed the scene, which took place just before 6 a.m. on the eastbound ramp to the Gratigny Parkway from the Palmetto Expressway.

No injuries were reported.

The ramp remained closed for the morning rush hour as crews worked to remove the damage from that area.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMiami-Dadegratigny parkway
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us