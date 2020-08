An overturned tractor-trailer has crews working to clean up the scene and has caused traffic troubles Thursday morning for drivers on one roadway in Miami-Dade County.

The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. along the southbound lanes of Krome Avenue near Okeechobee Road, causing all southbound lanes to remain closed as crews work to remove the trailer.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.