Overturned Tractor-Trailer Closes Stretch of US 27 in Weston

An overturned tractor-trailer left a stretch of U.S. 27 in Weston closed Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of the roadway just south of Interstate 75.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and closed the roadway while they investigated the incident.

Footage from the scene showed the tractor-trailer turned over on its side.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 in Weston are shut down just south of I-75 due to an overturned tractor trailer. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene conducting an investigation. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/F1L4TrEkLI — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 28, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.