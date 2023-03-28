Broward County

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Closes Stretch of US 27 in Weston

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and closed the roadway while they investigated the incident

By Brian Hamacher

An overturned tractor-trailer left a stretch of U.S. 27 in Weston closed Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of the roadway just south of Interstate 75.

Footage from the scene showed the tractor-trailer turned over on its side.

Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

No other information was immediately known.

