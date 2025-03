A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled debris on the southbound side of Florida's Turnpike, shutting down traffic on Wednesday during rush hour.

All southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed near Sunrise Boulevard as crews worked to clean up the scene.

Only one lane was open on the northbound side.

Officials have not reported any injuries. It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.