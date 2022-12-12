Owner Believes Video Shows Suspect in NW Miami-Dade Boat Fire

Authorities are investigating after two boats caught fire in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday, and one owner believes surveillance footage shows a possible suspect.

The incident happened in a warehouse area near Northwest 33rd Avenue and 37th Street.

Mauricio Comidre, the owner of one of the boats, said they're undergoing repairs and have been there around three weeks.

Comidre said someone set one of the boats on fire around 3:45 a.m. The surveillance video showed someone hiding in bushes throwing what appeared to be bottles to fuel the flames.

The fire quickly spread to Comidre's 37-foot boat, but thankfully didn't spread to nearby propane tanks or a warehouse structure.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the flames, but both boats were destroyed.

Comidre said he doesn't have insurance for his boat, estimated to be worth about $120,000, but said the owner of the other boat, worth around $80,000, does have insurance.

Fire officials said they're investigating the cause of the fire but Comidre believes it's arson. He said he doesn't know why someone would have targeted his boat.

"I'm working hard to recover from this. I don’t have insurance," he said.