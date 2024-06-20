Owner of Florida pet training facility arrested after mysterious dog deaths: Sheriff

The owner of a Florida pet training and boarding facility has been arrested after the mysterious deaths of multiple dogs in her care were found to be the result of blunt force trauma, authorities said.

Nikki Camerlengo, owner of Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, was arrested on an animal cruelty charge in the death of one of the dogs, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrest came after a weeks-long investigation into the deaths of Beau, a 2-year-old Cavapoo puppy; Flurie, a 15-year-old Goldendoodle; and Mako, a 2-year-old Flat Coat Retriever.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Nikki Camerlengo was arrested in Ft. Pierce

All three dogs were in Camerlengo's sole care at different times and suddenly died without explanation, and all had been in good health before they were brought to Pawsitively Paradise, the sheriff's office said.

Forensic experts with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals examined the remains of Beau and Flurie at labs in Florida and Texas and made disturbing findings, the sheriff's office said.

Beau’s injuries were severe and included blows to the neck, chest, belly, and private areas causing hemorrhaging to the brain. Flurie also died from acute hemorrhaging of the brain, authorities said.

The experts determined the dogs had died long and painful deaths as a result of blunt force trauma, the sheriff's office said.

Mako, who mysteriously died in 2022, drowned on his own vomit, according to a private necropsy completed by the family after his death. Too much time had passed to send his remains to experts for examination, authorities said.

Authorities said it's possible Camerlengo could be responsible for other dog deaths.

"Since media reports surfaced about MCSO’s investigation into Camerlengo, multiple other reports emerged about healthy dogs, mostly dogs under four years old, mysteriously dying or becoming severely injured while in Nikki Camerlengo’s care. Some dating back several years," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "Due to a lack of medical records, because the dogs were cremated or the deaths initially went unreported, MCSO could not include them in our criminal investigation."

Camerlengo was arrested in Ft. Pierce and booked into the St. Lucie County jail. Officials said more charges were expected.

As a condition of her bond, a judge ordered Camerlengo to not possess or be responsible for any animals while her case proceeds.