Owner of house struck in hit-and-run says crashes common at Fort Lauderdale intersection

Fort Lauderdale police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver that smashed into a house and took off.

No one was home, but homeowner James Decrescenzo wants change at what he calls a dangerous intersection.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The crash happened on Northwest 13th Street and 7th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said. Witnesses said the driver of a Jaguar collided into the house, and then ran from the scene.

Decrescenzo took NBC6 crews inside show the extent of the damage in the living and dining room. The front end of his house is smashed in, and it’s been deemed unsafe by the fire department.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Thankfully, he said, his renters had left the day before the crash.

Though Decrescenzo said he hopes the driver is arrested, he’s more concerned about how often crashes happen here--which is why he doesn’t live there.

“I moved out of my home because of fear,” he said. "My cars were hit, my neighbors car was hit, how long before something more serious happens?"

Fort Lauderdale police were back out there on Friday talking with neighbors and investigating the crash.

Decrescenzo says this isn’t the first time his house has been hit with a car. He hopes insurance will help him put his house back together, but without interventions on these roads, he’s worried this will keep happening.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.