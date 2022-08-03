Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Speaks Out

The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court on February 28th. Lauderhill Police officials said the dog began attacking her when a neighbor shot the dog to protect the woman.

But Elisa Reyes, the owner of the one-and-a-half year old pitbull breed named Rein, said the dog was not violence and doesn't understand why she was shot.

"She was very sweet and very loving," Reyes said. "She was a very easy going dog. She wasn’t that kind of dog, this wild animal."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rein was killed in the shooting. Reyes was taken to Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with non-life threatening injuries to her hand, police said.

The neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said he had no choice but to shoot the dog.

"When I heard the blood-curdling screams and I decided to go over there to help her, I ran back to the house and got my firearm," the man said to NBC 6 after the incident. "When I got to the scene the animal had a hold of her and I jumped the fence, the animal came after me and I had to do what I had to do.”

Reyes said she had three dogs at the time and let them out when the two male dogs began fighting. Reyes said Rein retreated to a corner in the backyard and believes the fight started because the female dog was in heat.

"I should’ve known better than to have them out together and the whole thing could’ve been avoided if I had took the time to learn more about my dogs," she said.

Reyes said she had already fled the area when she heard a gunshot and was not need of assistance.

"He’s saying my dog charged at him. All I know is my dog died right there and she was facing away from the fence and shot in the back of her head," she said.

Reyes' boyfriend, who was the owner of Rein, was livid after the shooting.

"She's perfectly fine," the owner said in February. "I'm more worried about her than I am my dog, but I'm still infuriated that someone had the f------ audacity to go and try to get a free kill on a f------ dog."

Lauderhill Police said they do not anticipate filing charges, but Reyes has asked the State Attorney's office to look into the incident.