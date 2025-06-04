Owner of Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park files 200 eviction notices against remaining residents

More than 200 families at the Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater are now facing eviction, despite months of legal disputes and a mounting pushback from residents who say they won’t back down.

The owner of the property has officially filed eviction notices against 218 households that refused to leave by a previously set deadline of May 19. That date marked roughly seven months since residents were first told they would need to vacate the land so it could be redeveloped into affordable housing.

“We knew that this moment was happening,” said Enrique Zelaya, one of the remaining residents still fighting to stay.

Zelaya, who says he paid $160,000 to live at Lil Abner, was offered just $14,000 to move out—an amount he believes is far too low.

“If they want us out of here because they’re going to make more money, okay,” he said. “So, give us what we paid when we came here.”

According to the residents’ attorney, David Winker, more than 600 families have already accepted the funds and moved out. On Wednesday, the remaining residents are surrounded by demolished homes and construction crews.

Winker represents the residents in a class-action lawsuit and says many of the eviction notices are legally flawed. Some were allegedly sent to the wrong addresses, according to Winker. In at least one case, a tenant reportedly signed a new lease two days after Lil Abner had already sent out an eviction notice.

“It’s an absurdity,” Winker said. “On its face, you can tell it’s an improper eviction action. In our opinion, they need to go back and give this guy six months’ notice and start the process over.”

Residents like Zelaya are holding out hope the legal system will provide relief, even as they prepare for the worst.

“I think we will not find justice… personally,” Zelaya said. “But we’re giving the fight. If they kick me out of here, I’ll be on the street—but I’ll be with my head up and say, hey, I tried to do my best.”

NBC6 reached out to the attorney representing the mobile home park’s ownership but has not yet received a response.

For now, residents remain in legal limbo as the lawsuits make their way through the court system, potentially delaying what they fear could be their final days in their homes.