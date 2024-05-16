Owner of Miami restaurant confronts intruder after seeing him on surveillance cameras

A man was apprehended following a burglary at a Miami restaurant early Thursday morning after the restaurant owner saw him breaking in through his surveillance cameras.

NBC6 cameras were on-site, capturing the arrival of law enforcement at El Jardin Latino, situated in the 3000 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, with guns drawn.

As police pointed at the front door with flashlights and weapons, a man emerged from the establishment, visibly injured.

The restaurant owner informed authorities that he had observed the suspect burglarizing the premises through his surveillance system. He decided to go to the restaurant to confront the intruder when an altercation ensued.

"He struck me," the owner recounted, displaying his facial injuries. "We fought."

The cameras also recorded another individual exiting the establishment shirtless, while a third attempted to flee through the rear entrance, only to be apprehended and handcuffed by the police.

The suspect was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, according to officials.

The incident remains under active investigation. Authorities will provide further updates as additional information emerges.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.