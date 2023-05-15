Owner of Popular South Florida Restaurant Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charge in Pembroke Pines

The owner of a popular South Florida restaurant is facing an animal cruelty charge after police said a dog she allegedly left leashed outside for hours died at her Pembroke Pines home over the weekend.

Police on Saturday arrested 40-year-old Sheena Vandyke, the owner of the popular iKrave, which has a restaurant in Miami's Liberty City and a food truck at PortMiami.

According to an arrest report, Pembroke Pines Police received an anonymous phone call of a dog that appeared to be dead and laying in a backyard.

Broward Sheriff's Office Sheena Vandyke

An officer responded and found the dead brown French bulldog in the yard.

Vandyke arrived home and told police she'd had cleaning people at the house so she placed the dog on a leash tethered to the ground with food and water in the backyard and left, the report said.

The report noted that food was scattered about but the water bowl was turned over.

"The dog was left in direct heat and sunlight for hours with no freedom to move about," the report said. "The leash was completely stretched where it appears there was a struggle in an attempt to free itself and find shade or water."

The dog was removed from the scene and taken for a necropsy.

Vandyke was arrested and booked into jail. During a court appearance, she was granted a $5,000 bond but ordered to not possess any animals. Attorney information wasn't available.

A close family friend who spoke with NBC6 on Monday said the dog's death was a tragic accident and that the cleaning crew usually brings the dog inside when they're done.

"It was an accident, a tragic accident that she is very hurt about and wish there was something she could do about it but unfortunately, it was a bad accident," said the man, who only wanted to go by his first name, John. "I don’t think the cleaning crew meant any harm, they just probably forgot about it."

John said the family is heartbroken over the loss of the dog, a 2-year-old named Frenchie.

"The dog is like family. She loved the dog and it’s sad that she has to go through that because the dog is everywhere with her and the kids," he said. "She’s heartbroken and confused because all she did was leave, see the dog for the last time, and to return back home and the dog is gone...it’s very hurtful.”