Owner of West Park home speaks out about explosion and injured family

A family of four are recovering in the hospital after an apparent gas explosion destroyed their home in West Park Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Renes Ledix owns the home along the 5200 block of Southwest 20th Street that was reduced to rubble after the explosion sent debris crashing into homes all over the neighborhood.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes showed the house exploding and flames shooting into the air.

Ledix says his family was inside the home when it blew up and he is just grateful they are all alive.

"When I see the situation, I was thinking maybe all of them gone,” Ledix said.

Ledix says his family made it out of the home alive, but some of them are suffering from burns across their faces and bodies.

He told NBC6 that officials are still investigating the explosion but they believe gas was a factor.

"They say it is gas but I don’t use gas in the house," he said.

According to Broward Fire Rescue, a young boy who was in the home during the explosion has been released from the hospital, and his mother and sister are still being treated.