‘The hand of God was on us': Owner thankful to be alive after Jeep slams into Pompano Beach businesses

A business owner is grateful to be alive after a Jeep slammed into two Pompano Beach businesses last week.

Investigators say the driver of a Jeep went through Ora Smoke Shop off South Cypress Bend Drive and ended up inside Mistress of the Blade barbershop next door. Officials said the crash separated the wall to the barbershop. Several people were hurt, including one person who had to go to the hospital.

There was significant damage to both businesses. By Tuesday, the barbershop was still closed.

Christine Moyer, the owner of Mistress of the Blade, said she was working with another barber and they both had clients in the chair.

“We heard the crashing of the glass, and me and my other barber made eye contact, as we made eye contact here comes the truck, took my client in the chair through that back wall,” Moyer said. “I was cutting his hair, I took three steps over and that is when it came. Had I been standing there, I would have been in that wall.”

Moyer said the impact knocked her down, as well as injured her client and her barber.

“When I stood up, I could feel the glass stuck in me, and I'm trying to get to my client to see if he's okay,” Moyer said. “I am so grateful to God that I am standing here, and the doors will be open to service my customers because I love them and they know it.”

“The hand of God was on us that day,” Moyer said.

Ora Smoke was open for business Tuesday. They boarded up the front windows and replaced the wall that separates both businesses.

NBC6 reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation.

Both businesses created GoFundMe fundraisers to help rebuild: Mistress of the Blade and Ora Smoke.