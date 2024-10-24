Cutler Bay

Owners describe fear after Cutler Bay businesses damaged by bullets from double shooting

The shooting sent children, parents, and coaches running for cover.

By Kim Wynne

Celina Perdomo says she literally dodged a bullet when she closed her business early Monday night.

“We were lucky that it didn’t hit the window because if went through the window, everything would be destroyed there,” Perdomo said.

She’s the manager at Andante Bike Shop in Cutler Bay. It’s one of several businesses hit by stray bullets after gunshots broke out just before 8 p.m. near Franjo Park while a youth baseball game was taking place.

Police say none of the children were hurt, but officers found two men shot.

Investigators say the men have been released from the hospital but are not cooperating with police.

A few doors down from the bike shop sits a barbershop that had to get new windows after being hit with bullets.

The owner says the gunshots shattered the glass windows at the front of the business, causing $2,000 worth of damage.

City leaders say they plan on stepping up police presence around the park and providing counseling to anyone who may need it.

As a precaution, games at the park have been suspended until Friday.

