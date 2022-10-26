Pablo Lyle Seeks New Trial After Manslaughter Conviction in Miami Road Rage Case

Actor Pablo Lyle is seeking a new trial following his manslaughter conviction earlier this month for a 2019 road rage killing in Miami.

Lyle had been scheduled to appear in person in a Miami-Dade courtroom Wednesday morning for a hearing to discuss his case, but he didn't leave jail on time, so the judge ordered him back to jail.

Lyle later appeared before the judge through a Zoom call and had to explain why he hadn't been on time.

"It was kind of a confusion, I don't know, it's my first time, I don’t really know how this works," Lyle said, insisting he hadn't refused to leave his cell.

The judge ultimately set a hearing for Nov. 14 to consider Lyle's motion for a new trial.

The 35-year-old Lyle, a Mexican telenovela star, faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.

Outside the courtroom, Lyle's family shared their hope that his sentence will be as short as possible.

A jury earlier this month found Lyle guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 road rage incident that left 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez dead.

A security camera video showed Lyle rushing up to Hernandez and punching him in the face. Hernandez died after hitting his head on the pavement.

Defense attorneys argued that Hernandez started the incident when he got out of his car and pounded on the window of the car Lyle was riding in at an intersection.

They also argued that Lyle was defending his family against what he thought was a threat posed by Hernandez.

But prosecutors said Hernandez had walked away and was heading back to his car before the punch. They also said that three witnesses testified that Hernandez had his hands up in a defensive posture and that there was no reason for Lyle to hit him at that point.

The Hernandez family have said Lyle deserves more time behind bars, not less.