Pablo Lyle Seen in New Florida Department of Law Enforcement Mugshot

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released a new mugshot for actor Pablo Lyle.

Lyle has been sentenced to five years in prison following his manslaughter conviction for a 2019 road rage killing in Miami.

Sporting a gray jumpsuit, Lyle is seen with a shaved head and clean shaven face.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The 36-year-old Lyle, a Mexican telenovela star, had faced between 9.25 and 15 years in prison. But Judge Melisa Tinkler Mendez showed leniency, giving him a sentence below the guidelines after noting that his remorse was genuine.

"Nobody here is going to be satisfied, nobody here is going to forget the pain that's been caused," Tinkler Mendez said in handing down the sentence.

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Lyle will also serve eight years of probation, 500 hours of community service, and must attend anger management classes. He will receive credit for time served.

His current release date is set for September 29, 2027.

"In my opinion, his conviction was wrong, it remains wrong," said Lyle's defense attorney, Phil Reizenstein. "It will be vigorously challenged on appeal. He's innocent. He didn't break the law in the state of Florida. He was defending his family. But the sentence was fair based on the judge's consideration of what we presented to her."

Fighting tears, Lyle apologized to the family of the victim, Juan Ricardo Hernandez, before he was sentenced by Tinkler Mendez.