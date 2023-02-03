Pablo Lyle to Be Sentenced in 2019 Miami Road-Rage Manslaughter Case

Actor Pablo Lyle is set to be sentenced following his manslaughter conviction for a 2019 road rage killing in Miami.

Lyle is due in a Miami-Dade courtroom Friday afternoon for the sentencing hearing.

The 36-year-old Lyle, a Mexican telenovela star, faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.

A jury in October found Lyle guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 road rage incident that left 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez dead.

A security camera video showed Lyle rushing up to Hernandez and punching him in the face. Hernandez died after hitting his head on the pavement.

Defense attorneys argued that Hernandez started the incident when he got out of his car and pounded on the window of the car Lyle was riding in at an intersection.

They also argued that Lyle was defending his family against what he thought was a threat posed by Hernandez.

But prosecutors said Hernandez had walked away and was heading back to his car before the punch. They also said that three witnesses testified that Hernandez had his hands up in a defensive posture and that there was no reason for Lyle to hit him at that point.

The Hernandez family have said Lyle deserves more time behind bars, not less.

Lyle had sought a new trial but a judge in December denied his request.