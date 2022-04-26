Pace of Picking Jury in Parkland School Shooting Gaining Momentum

Jury selection for the sentencing of convicted mass murderer Nikolas Cruz is picking up speed.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer chose about 40 prospective jurors from two pools of 70 on Tuesday morning. Previous jury pools contained about 60 people.

Two women left the morning session upset, emotionally.

One said she was "shocked" and if she had a choice to serve on the Cruz jury she would decline. The judge chose her anyway.

Another woman was allowed to leave because she was upset for another reason. Her husband was in the hospital awaiting a life-saving organ transplant and she wanted to be with him. The judge excused her.

Most are being dismissed for reasons that include the need to work, running a business, vacation plans, caring for children and/or sick relatives, or their own health issues.

So far, an estimated 350 potential jurors have been chosen from nearly 1,600 people over eight days.

The Tuesday afternoon sessions could screen up to three more groups of 70 people.

The dozen jurors who survive the final screening process will be asked to decide whether the 23-year-old Cruz deserves a life sentence or the death penalty.

He pleaded guilty to 17 charges of murder and 17 of attempted murder following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, 2018.

