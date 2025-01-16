California Wildfires

Pacific Palisades home left standing by wildfire breaks apart in landslide

Nearby homes were damaged and burned to the ground, but the home appeared largely untouched by the Palisades Fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pacific Palisades house that was still standing after the Palisades Fire was split in two by a landslide in the neighborhood overlooking the Los Angeles County coast.

A mud slide and wildfire debris appeared to have collapsed and built up behind the home Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Castellammare Drive, near Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard. The home, precariously closed to the edge of the hillside, appeared to have been pushed off its foundation by the build-up of dirt and debris.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

California Wildfires 23 hours ago

Retro blue VW van miraculously survives deadly LA fire: ‘It makes no sense'

California Wildfires 13 hours ago

Questions raised about whether Los Angeles did enough to prepare for the deadly Palisades Fire

Homes near the house were destroyed, but residence was largely untouched by flames. It was not immediately clear when the landslide happened.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The now 23,700-acre fire started Jan. in Pacific Palisades and damaged or destroyed about 5,000 homes. Containment was at 22 percent Thursday morning.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us