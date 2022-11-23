Pack, Omier Lead Way in Miami's 79-56 Win Over Terriers

Nijel Pack scored 23 points, Norchad Omier posted his 38th career double-double and Miami beat St. Francis Brooklyn 79-56 on Wednesday night.

Pack was 9-of-13 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers. Omier had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Wong added 10 points. Omier and Wong were named to the 40-player Lute Olson Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday.

Miami (5-1) shot 52%, scored 26 points off 19 turnovers including 13 steals, four by Wong.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Terriers (2-3), making 5 of 10 3-point attempts. St. Francis shot just 36%.

St. Francis got off to a fast start, taking a 9-2 lead and staying ahead until an 8-0 Miami run that included transition baskets by Wong and Anthony Walker tied the game 8 1/2 minutes into the game. Pack, who had 12 first-half points, then sank consecutive 3-pointers and the Hurricanes led for good.

The Hurricanes' defensive pressure continued to take its toll on the Terriers and Miami outscored St. Francis 15-5 to finish the half — led by seven straight points from Wooga Poplar — to lead 38-26.

Miami kept pushing the pace and a 10-0 run that included an alley-oop dunk by Omier to finish a fast break put the Hurricanes up by 20 points five minutes into the second half.

A Wong 3-pointer with 12 minutes left gave Miami its largest lead of 23 points.

