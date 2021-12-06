Florida Keys

Package With $1M Worth of Cocaine Found Floating at Sea Near Florida Keys

By NBC 6

U.S. Border Patrol

A package containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine was found floating at sea near the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A good Samaritan found the package over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The package had nearly 69 pounds of cocaine inside, officials said.

Border Patrol agents and the U.S. Coast Guard recovered the drugs.

Local

only on 6 21 mins ago

Residents of Many Hollywood Condo Buildings Say Thieves Are Stealing Their Bikes

carrie meek 4 mins ago

Funeral Planned for Former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysMonroe County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us