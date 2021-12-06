Package With $1M Worth of Cocaine Found Floating at Sea Near Florida Keys

A package containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine was found floating at sea near the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A good Samaritan found the package over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

The package had nearly 69 pounds of cocaine inside, officials said.

Border Patrol agents and the U.S. Coast Guard recovered the drugs.