Package With $1M Worth of Cocaine Found Floating at Sea Near Florida Keys

A package containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine was found floating at sea near the Florida Keys, authorities said.
A good Samaritan found the package over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
The package had nearly 69 pounds of cocaine inside, officials said.
Border Patrol agents and the U.S. Coast Guard recovered the drugs.
Local
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.