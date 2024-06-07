Package with Nike logos found floating in the Florida Keys contained $1M in cocaine

Those aren't sneakers.

A package found floating at sea in the Florida Keys with Nike logos contained a large amount of cocaine, authorities said.

It turns out the package contained 66 pounds of cocaine with a value of over $1 million, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs said.

Briggs posted a brief video on Friday of the package, which was marked with blue "Nike SB" logos.

𝘾𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝘾𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙎𝙚𝙖:



Good Samaritan in the Florida Keys discovered a suspicious package floating at sea & notified authorities. U.S. Border Patrol agents seized the package, which contained 66 lbs. of cocaine, valued at over $1 million.#snkrs #florida pic.twitter.com/gWKU0FPmbc — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) June 7, 2024

The package was found floating at sea by a good Samaritan, who notified authorities.