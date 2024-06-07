Florida Keys

Package with Nike logos found floating in the Florida Keys contained $1M in cocaine

The package contained 66 pounds of cocaine with a value of over $1 million, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector officials said

By Brian Hamacher

Those aren't sneakers.

A package found floating at sea in the Florida Keys with Nike logos contained a large amount of cocaine, authorities said.

It turns out the package contained 66 pounds of cocaine with a value of over $1 million, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs said.

Briggs posted a brief video on Friday of the package, which was marked with blue "Nike SB" logos.

The package was found floating at sea by a good Samaritan, who notified authorities.

