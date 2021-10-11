Pain at the Pump: Florida Gas Prices Reach Highest Level in 7 Years

Florida gas prices have risen to their highest level in seven years as Gov. Ron DeSantis said prices could continue to rise.

A gallon of regular gas was up to an average of $3.17 on Monday, its highest price since October 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.

That's a 13-cent jump from just last week and more than a dollar above last year's price, which was $2.16 per gallon.

Florida's average price is still below the national average, which is $3.27 per gallon.

An industry analyst said the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand is up in Europe. Experts say paying more for a trip to the pump could be the new normal for a while.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed rising gas prices at a news conference in Winter Haven Monday.

"I'm really worried about gas prices going up, that's gonna really hammer a lot of Floridians who have to commute to work everyday," DeSantis said. "We should be using the resources we have in this country, we have a lot of opportunities, instead they're shutting down pipelines and they're doing other things, so that's gonna be a real big concern."

DeSantis said the increases could be around for a while.

"What you're seeing with energy and gas prices is real, I'd like to say it's just gonna peter out but I think you're probably looking at a winter period where, I mean you're already seeing things being, the supplies are not what they used to be, there's a whole host of things that are really having problems right now," he said.