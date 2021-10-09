Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Paint It Black: Feds Seize Disguised Gold at Florida Airport

By AP

[NECN]091812_soundtrack_7A-E_NECN1500kMP4_640x360_2280632629.jpg
AP

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection found nearly six pounds (2,704 grams) of gold that was painted black being smuggled into a Florida airport on Wednesday.

The undeclared gold was disguised as belt buckles, bracelets and keychains and is valued at about $170,000, officials said. It was found at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“Gold is one of the top ten items smuggled globally, either to evade import duties or to launder the illicit profits of Transnational Criminal Organizations, “ Stephen Balog, the agency's acting Fort Lauderdale port director, said in a news release.

The passenger with the black painted gold was arriving from Columbia. It was seized and Homeland Security Investigations agents are investigating the case.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International AirportU.S. Customs and Border ProtectionGoldfederal officer
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us