Pair Accused of Dealing Drugs at Miami Supermarket

Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after police said they were dealing drugs at a Miami supermarket full of children and customers.

Bill Lee Gibson, 45, and Octavious Keyon Enich, 25, were arrested Monday after police said they received several tips that drugs were being sold inside and in the parking lot of Superfood Market at 11607 Southwest 216th Street.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to arrest reports, Miami-Dade Police Narcotics Section officers began surveillance on the market and saw Gibson doing a hand-to-hand drug deal in the parking lot.

Officers went into the store and found Gibson, who had baggies containing crack cocaine and Ecstasy in his pocket, along with cash, the arrest reports said.

At the front of the store where Gibson had been, officers found a bag containing 38 crack cocaine rocks, 19 baggies of powder cocaine, nine baggies of marijuana, 24 baggies of Ecstasy and two baggies of heroin, the arrest reports said.

When officers reviewed surveillance footage from the market, it showed Gibson involved in several drug transactions, the reports said.

The footage also showed Gibson running into the store as officers approached and dumping four baggies of drugs on the floor next to a soda cooler, the reports said.

The reports said Enich was found in the back of the store in possession of a cigarette box that had bags containing crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, the reports said.

The market was open for business with multiple children and customers inside, the reports said.

Gibson faces charges including cocaine and Ecstasy trafficking and heroin possession. Enich is charged with possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell powder cocaine, and attempted tampering with physical evidence.

Attorney information wasn't available.