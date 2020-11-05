Pair Arrested After 17-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in Pompano Beach Hotel Room

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Pompano Beach hotel that left a 17-year-old girl dead.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge Hotel at 1201 Northwest 31st Avenue, Broward Sheriff's office officials said.

Officials said the incident began with a verbal altercation between 23-year-old Jayla Leondrea Patton and a relative of the teen victim.

The family member pushed Patton in order to close the door and that's when shots were fired from outside through the hotel room window, striking the 17-year-old, officials said.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the hotel and found the teen unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Broward Health North where she later died from her injuries. Her identity hasn't been released.

Authorities said Patton and a second suspect, 19-year-old D'Angelo Cincord, fled after the shooting but were found by deputies.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Patton and Cincord were arrested on murder charges and booked into jail, where they remained without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.