Pair arrested after cockfighting bust at Davie home: Police

Two men were arrested after officers uncovered a cockfighting ring at a home in Davie, authorities said.

Andy Flores Herrera, 29, and Abid Portela, 31, were arrested Monday after Davie Police officers found two roosters fighting at a home on Northwest 38th Street, arrest reports said.

Both men were charged with fighting or baiting animals, and Portela was also charged with possession of equipment used to train roosters to fight and control of the property where the animals were fighting.

According to the arrest reports, Flores Herrera and Portela told officers they were "testing out the birds to see how they fight."

Portela told officers he was caring for the birds after a previous tenant left them behind, the reports said.

The fighting roosters had rubber talon covers and their legs so they wouldn't injure each other, and another six roosters were found in a coop, with some missing their earlobes and wattles, which are the two fleshy red flaps of skin under the beak, the reports said.

"Roosters will have their wattles and earlobes removed to minimize injuries or damage during a fight," the reports said.

Both men were arrested and booked into jail.