Pair arrested after disabled victim threatened with gun in $70K exploitation case: BSO

A man and woman are facing charges after Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they stole more than $70,000 from a disabled woman who was threatened with a gun in an exploitation scheme.

Bob Ely, 61, and Diane Cooper, 52, participated in the scheme over several weeks after they met the woman at a hotel in the 4800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise, BSO officials said Friday.

Ely threatened the victim with violence and a firearm to force her to withdraw large amounts of money from her bank to give to him, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Bob Ely and Diane Cooper

Investigators said Ely also stole the victim's debit card so he could take money and make purchases.

The total amount stolen was $70,467.59, records showed.

BSO received a tip in July about Ely and Cooper's actions and began investigating.

Arrest warrants were signed for them on Aug. 29 and they were arrested Tuesday as Ely was meeting with his probation officer, officials said.

Both were booked into jail on charges of exploitation of a disabled adult, grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and criminal use of personal identification. Ely also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

Records showed Ely is currently on felony probation until May of 2028 for occupied burglary and grand theft charges.