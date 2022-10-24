Broward County

Pair Arrested for Having Sex in Wilton Manors Park: Police

Brian Brooke, 61, and Robert Kates, 54, were arrested, accused of having sex in a Wilton Manors park

By Wayne Roustan

Two men who were caught in the act of having sex in Hagen Park in Wilton Manors remain in jail, police said.

Robert Alexander Kates, 54, and Brian John Brooke, 61, were spotted by a witness who went to the neighboring Wilton Manors Police Department Thursday to report it, according to the arrest reports.

Robert Alexander Kates and Brian John Brooke

There were adults and children in the park at tennis, pickle ball, volleyball, basketball courts and playgrounds at the time. There were several witnesses including juveniles, police said.

A police officer who was filling his patrol car with gas walked over to the park at 2020 Wilton Drive and saw the men engaging in a sex act, the report stated.

The officer ordered both men to pull up their pants and sit on the ground. Both complied, were handcuffed, and then taken to the Broward County Jail, police said.

Both were charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition and were still in jail Monday on bonds of $500 each, records show.

