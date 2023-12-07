Pair arrested for human trafficking, man accused of kidnapping victim's baby in South Miami

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced an undercover operation to rescue a 21-year-old human trafficking victim and her 1-year-old child.

The state attorney's office received a tip to their human trafficking hotline, which led to the arrest of Dimitri Lubin, 23, and Falon Dunkelberger, 25.

On Tuesday, investigators say Dunkelberger arraigned a 14-hundred-dollar prostitution date with an undercover officer and offered to bring a second woman, who was the victim.

Investigators say they went to a hotel in Miami and that's when the task force stepped in.

Fernandez Rundle says the 21-year-old victim was lied to and lured to Miami from Oklahoma under false pretenses.

She told police she met Dunkelberger on a dating app and expressed she was struggling financially and left an abusive relationship.

Police say Dunkelberger bought the victim a one-way ticket to Miami, but soon learned she was deceived and lured here to sleep with men for money, which she said she didn't want to do.

Detectives say the victim told the state attorney's office that Lubin had taken her 1-year-old child.

The state attorney's office says Lubin's suspicions grew over a series of calls yesterday between him and the victim.

After he had the young mother move from one location to the next, the task force, Secret Service and Miami Police arrested Lubin and rescued the child.

"To take and hold hostage a 1-year-old baby as a form of manipulation and control to save oneself is really stunning," said Fernandez Rundle.

Officials say the child was not harmed at all.

"I'm very proud and grateful beyond words for the incredible team of professionals that are part of our human trafficking task force and our law enforcement partners," said Fernandez Rundle.

Both Lubin and Dunkelberger are being held in jail without bond.