Pair arrested in $400K burglary ring in Fort Lauderdale's Victoria Park: Police

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a burglary ring in the upscale Victoria Park neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale last year that stole some $400,000 worth of items from residents, authorities said.

Rashad Corouthers, 33, and Bryanna Ingram, 31, are facing charges including grand theft, burglary and dealing in stolen property, Fort Lauderdale Police said Tuesday.

Police began their investigation in Sept. 2023 after a homeowner reported that a burglar had broken into their home through a hurricane glass window.

Over the next two months at least seven more burglaries were reported in the neighborhood, and all were carried out in a similar way as the first, police said.

The items stolen included cash, jewelry, safe boxes, and luxury purses.

On Dec. 8, officers stopped a car driven by Corouthers and found a stolen handgun that had been taken during one of the burglaries, police said.

Corouthers at the time was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ingram, who was a passenger in the car, was also in possession of two purses belonging to another, separate burglary victim, police said.

Detectives ended up searching the vehicle and the home where Corouthers and Ingram were living and found additional stolen items, including a pair of earrings that were the single most expensive item taken during the burglaries, police said.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-828-5556.