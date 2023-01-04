Pair Arrested in Christmas Eve Pajama Party Shooting in Hollywood That Wounded 2

Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a Christmas Eve pajama party in Hollywood that left a man and woman hospitalized, police said.

The shooting happened just after 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 24 at a home in the 200 block of N. 72nd Avenue where a pajama party was taking place.

According to an arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Frances David Bharose was already intoxicated when he showed up at the party and got into an argument with a man who refused to pour him a drink and told him to "pour it himself."

Bharose left the home but later returned and was caught on camera opening fire, the affidavit said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The video showed a woman yelling at Bharose to leave before he put a gun to someone's head, the affidavit said.

Bharose then fired four shots at an unknown direction before he shot the man three times, the affidavit said.

One of the bullets hit the woman in the neck, according to the affidavit.

Both victims were expected to survive their injuries, Hollywood Police said.

Bharose was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

A second man, 20-year-old Shemar Steve Dookie, was later arrested in the incident and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlicensed carrying a firearm, police said.