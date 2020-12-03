Pair Arrested in Fatal July Shooting in Seminole Hard Rock Parking Garage

Months after a man was fatally shot during a robbery inside a parking garage of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, police said they've arrested two men for the crime.

Dion Brown, 21, and Jaleel Arnett Thomas, 25, are facing murder charges in connection with the killing of 37-year-old Pierre Jules LaCroze, Seminole Police announced Thursday.

LaCroze, of North Lauderdale, was shot and killed after parking his Mercedes in the Winner's Way parking garage shortly after midnight on July 16.

According to arrest warrants, LaCroze was found slumped over inside his car with a gunshot wound to his head, with broken jewelry nearby.

Surveillance video showed Brown running away from the area where LaCroze's body was found, the warrants said. It also showed him fleeing the scene in a Ford Focus that Thomas and a woman had been seen in earlier, the warrants said.

The warrants said the woman told detectives that Brown and Thomas were the men in the garage.

A person who knows Brown and had seen media reports about the shooting also came forward and identified Brown as the man in the garage surveillance, the warrants said.

Police said Thomas was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 24 and Brown was arrested near Orlando on Dec. 2. Both were in police custody, and attorney information wasn't available.

