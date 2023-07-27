Pair arrested in Florida Keys human smuggling scheme after boat runs out of gas: Sheriff

Two men are facing multiple human smuggling charges after authorities said their boat carrying nearly two dozen Cuban migrants ran out of gas near the Florida Keys.

Oreste Carvajal Gonzalez, 33, and Roberto Carlos Medina Moreno, 19, were arrested Wednesday on 23 counts each of human smuggling, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities said the two men were on board a go-fast vessel with 23 Cuban migrants on July 21 when they ran out of gas near Marathon.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Oreste Carvajal Gonzalez, Roberto Carlos Medina Moreno

The boat was already known to the sheriff’s office from previous interactions with law enforcement as a suspected migrant smuggling vessel, officials said.

Carvajal Gonzalez, of Miami-Dade, and Medina Moreno, of Lakewood, were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

The State Attorney’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation, the sheriff's office said.